copy link
create picture
more
Mawson Infrastructure Group Reports 27% Increase in Bitcoin Production in August
Binance News
2023-09-22 12:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Mawson Infrastructure Group has released its operational update for August, revealing a 27% month-over-month increase in Bitcoin production to 88 coins. The company's self-mining total computing power grew by 8% to approximately 15,600, while its August revenue reached around $3.88 million. The self-mining monthly income increased by 18% to $2.44 million.
View full text