Linear Finance Proposes Four Potential Solutions Following Attack

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Linear Finance has submitted four potential solutions to its community and initiated a vote, which ended on September 24 at 19:58 Beijing time. The four potential solutions include: permanently disabling all current liquid assets and returning all collateralized LINA to the community; implementing a comprehensive fix using upgradable smart contracts; redeploying tokens; and initiating communication with the hacker behind the attack. Foresight News previously reported that Linear Finance stated the protocol suffered an attack on September 21, which resulted in all LUSD liquidity on PancakeSwap and Ascendex being depleted, causing the LUSD price to drop to zero. The attacker minted an unlimited amount of LAAVE and traded it for LUSD on the Linear Exchange, before selling it on PancakeSwap and Ascendex.

