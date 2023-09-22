Harris & Trotter LLP to provide independent third-party verification for Chainlink reserve proof

According to Foresight News, London-based accounting firm Harris & Trotter LLP will provide independent third-party verification for Chainlink's reserve proof. Harris & Trotter will calculate the value of the off-chain stored statutory assets and investment assets, and verify the total value of the reserves. The firm has also developed an automated solution that enables Chainlink's reserve proof to easily extract independent verification data on-chain. This verification includes validating wallet balances and collateral supporting on-chain assets. Harris & Trotter LLP entered the digital asset space in 2017 and has provided services to over 400 crypto-native organizations, including 1inch, The Sandbox, and Blockchain.com.

