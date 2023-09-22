copy link
CoinShares launches hedge fund division and expands to the US
2023-09-22 11:13
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has launched a hedge fund division called CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions and appointed Lewis Fellas as its head. This marks the first time CoinShares will offer its products to qualified US investors through a series of private investment products, signaling an expansion from Europe to the United States.
