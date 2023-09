CoinShares launches hedge fund division and expands to the US

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has launched a hedge fund division called CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions and appointed Lewis Fellas as its head. This marks the first time CoinShares will offer its products to qualified US investors through a series of private investment products, signaling an expansion from Europe to the United States.