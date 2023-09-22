Vitalik Buterin sends 200 ETH to 0x3f address

According to Foresight News, Scopescan monitoring has reported that Vitalik Buterin has once again sent 200 ETH (approximately $320,000) to an address starting with 0x3f. The 0x3f address subsequently converted these ETH into USDC. This comes three weeks after Vitalik previously sent 350 ETH (approximately $560,000) to the same 0x3f address.

