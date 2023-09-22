copy link
create picture
more
Vitalik Buterin sends 200 ETH to 0x3f address
Binance News
2023-09-22 10:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Scopescan monitoring has reported that Vitalik Buterin has once again sent 200 ETH (approximately $320,000) to an address starting with 0x3f. The 0x3f address subsequently converted these ETH into USDC. This comes three weeks after Vitalik previously sent 350 ETH (approximately $560,000) to the same 0x3f address.
View full text