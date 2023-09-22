New York State Department of Financial Services cryptocurrency head to step down

According to Foresight News, Peter Marton, head of the cryptocurrency division at the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), will leave his position at the end of this month. A spokesperson for the agency said that Marton will move to a private company not regulated by the NYDFS. Meanwhile, Adrienne Harris, the NYDFS's director of financial services, stated that Marton's position will be filled through a global recruitment process. Prior to joining the New York regulatory agency, Marton served as the director of digital assets at consulting firm Promontory Financial Group, which is part of IBM Consulting.

View full text