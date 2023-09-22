Ethereum Core Developers Discuss Devnet-9 and Consensus Layer Changes

According to Foresight News, Galaxy Research Vice President Christine Kim summarized the 118th Ethereum Core Developer Consensus Meeting (ACDC), which mainly discussed the preparations for Devnet-9 and changes to the Ethereum Consensus Layer (CL). Devnet-9 is the second testnet, including a full set of code changes in the Dencun upgrade. Devnet-9 will be the first testnet to activate EIP-7514 and EIP-7516, two new EIPs added to the Dencun upgrade during last week's execution layer meeting. Ethereum Foundation DevOps engineer Parithosh Jayanthi said that his team will launch Devnet-9 on September 27. EL and CL client teams such as Lodestar, EthereumJS, Lighthouse, and Geth have confirmed they are prepared for this testnet release. Developers also discussed the deployment strategy for EIP-4788 and deploying trusted settings for EIP 4844 on Devnet-9. Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko questioned the Dencun test schedule, stating that if developers cannot confirm the release of Dencun on the public testnet before the Ethereum Developer Conference Devconnect in November 2023, it is unlikely that Dencun's mainnet activation will take place this year. Previously, Tim Beiko suggested launching Dencun on the Holesky, Goerli, and Sepolia testnets in sequence, but due to Holesky's failed launch on September 15 and its rescheduled launch on September 28, Jayanthi proposed launching Dencun on Goerli first, followed by Holesky. As Goerli is a soon-to-be-deprecated testnet, this means developers can freely experiment with modifying the Dencun specifications. Tim Beiko and Del Fante agreed to test Dencun on Goerli before Holesky, and many developers also supported releasing Dencun on the public testnet before Devconnect.

