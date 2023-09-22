Eigen Layer CSO Calvin Liu Sells Remaining LDO Tokens

According to Foresight News, Eigen Layer Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Calvin Liu has sold his remaining 61,729 LDO tokens at a price of $1.47 per token, exchanging them for 90,825 USDC. The transaction took place 30 minutes prior to the report. On May 7, 2021, Liu had purchased 370,370 LDO tokens from Lido: Treasury at a price of $0.75 per token, spending 80 ETH (approximately $279,000) in the process.

