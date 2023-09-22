Bitmain unveils new S21 Antminer models at WDMS 2023 in Hong Kong

According to Foresight News, Bitmain has introduced its latest S21 Antminer models at the 2023 World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) held in Hong Kong. The new models include the S21 Hyb., which boasts a hash rate of 335T and an energy efficiency ratio of 16J/T, and the S21, featuring a hash rate of 200T and an energy efficiency ratio of 17.5J/T.

