copy link
create picture
more
StarkWare to Launch Decentralized Synthetic Platform Satoru
Binance News
2023-09-22 06:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, StarkWare's exploration team is set to launch a decentralized synthetic platform called Satoru, inspired by GMX V2. Satoru will be developed as a neutral public product, allowing anyone to build products or businesses on top of it. The first minimum viable product (MVP) with an end-to-end process is expected to be released by the end of October.
View full text