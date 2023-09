StarkWare to Launch Decentralized Synthetic Platform Satoru

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, StarkWare's exploration team is set to launch a decentralized synthetic platform called Satoru, inspired by GMX V2. Satoru will be developed as a neutral public product, allowing anyone to build products or businesses on top of it. The first minimum viable product (MVP) with an end-to-end process is expected to be released by the end of October.