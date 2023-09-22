Conduit expands Rollup stack suite to support Arbitrum Orbit

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency infrastructure startup Conduit is expanding its Rollup stack suite to support Arbitrum Orbit, including Stylus, which allows for the deployment of Rollup on top of Arbitrum within minutes. Previously, Foresight News reported that Conduit completed a $7 million seed funding round in March 2023, led by Paradigm. Conduit enables the rapid launch of Rollup, which is based on OP Stack and supported by Optimism.

View full text