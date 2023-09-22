Luxury phone brand VERTU to launch Web3-friendly smartphone METAVERTU 2 in 2023

According to Foresight News, luxury phone brand VERTU is set to launch its Web3-friendly smartphone, METAVERTU 2, in October 2023. VERTU states that the METAVERTU 2 features its own decentralized operating system (DOS) and is equipped with a secure element (SE) chip. This chip can generate bank-grade encryption for signing, decrypting, hardware-based random number generation, and zero-knowledge proof (ZK) capabilities.

View full text