Closure of Circles Feature on X Platform Announced
Binance News
2023-09-22 04:33
According to Foresight News, X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will shut down its Circles feature on October 31. This feature allows users to share posts exclusively with a select group of people. After the closure, users will no longer be able to create new posts limited to their Circles or add friends to their existing Circles.
