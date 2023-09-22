Sui Foundation Awards Over $300,000 in Grants to Support Web3 Education Initiatives

According to Coincu, the Sui Foundation has awarded over $300,000 in grants to nine innovative teams focused on educating the next generation of Web3 developers. The projects include mobile courses, tools, and gamified platforms aimed at enhancing education and accessibility within the Sui ecosystem. Among the standout initiatives is 'EasyA,' a mobile application-based course dubbed 'Duolingo for Web3 developers,' set to launch by the end of September. The course simplifies learning about Sui and Sui Move. Other notable grantees include GPTutor, which is developing a VS Code Extension powered by ChatGPT's AI to deepen developers' understanding of code and logic within smart contracts. 'MoveFuns DAO' is hosting workshops in China, 'Nativo Ventures' is offering Spanish-speaking bootcamps in Central and South America, and 'Patika' is providing tailored Sui training for the Turkish developer community. The Sui Education Grants program remains open for applications, inviting organizations and individuals to join in advancing Sui's mission of Web3 adoption. In addition, the Sui Network recently achieved a milestone with the zkLogin setup, positioning itself for further growth and innovation. With 111 contributors from various fields, Sui Network's future on the mainnet looks promising, bringing zkLogin functionality closer to reality and offering transparency and verification for all participants.

