Frax Finance Requests 1.5 Million ARB Grant to Incentivize Users

According to Foresight News, Frax Finance has initiated a draft proposal in the Arbitrum governance forum, requesting a grant of 1.5 million ARB tokens. The purpose of this grant is to incentivize users of the Frax stablecoin and those who stake ETH tokens, in order to attract the Frax ecosystem user base to try the Arbitrum DeFi ecosystem. The incentives will be distributed among sfrxETH, frxETH, FRAX, and FPI, and all funds will be used within six months after the grant is approved.

