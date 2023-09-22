copy link
Aptos Foundation partners with Flowcarbon to offset carbon footprint
2023-09-22 02:24
According to Foresight News, the Aptos Foundation has established a partnership with carbon credit tokenization company Flowcarbon. The collaboration aims to utilize carbon removal credits to offset the carbon footprint of the Aptos network. Additionally, the partnership will build a framework for issuing and verifying carbon credits directly on the Aptos platform, ensuring that carbon offsets are traceable on the Aptos network.
