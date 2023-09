Aptos Foundation partners with Flowcarbon to offset carbon footprint

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Aptos Foundation has established a partnership with carbon credit tokenization company Flowcarbon. The collaboration aims to utilize carbon removal credits to offset the carbon footprint of the Aptos network. Additionally, the partnership will build a framework for issuing and verifying carbon credits directly on the Aptos platform, ensuring that carbon offsets are traceable on the Aptos network.