Cryptocurrency startup Mesh raises $22 million in Series A funding round

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency transfer and payment service startup Mesh, formerly known as Front Finance, has raised $22 million in a Series A funding round led by Money Forward. Other investors include Galaxy, Samsung Next, Streamlined Ventures, SNR.VC, Hike VC, Heitner Group, Valon Capital, Florida Funders, Altair Capital, Network VC, and several angel investors. Mesh plans to use the newly raised funds to further develop its deposit, payment, and expenditure tools, as well as support its product launch operations. To date, Mesh has raised a total of $32 million in funding. The company was founded in 2020 by Bam Azizi and Adam Israel and participated in the Startup Battlefield 200 competition at TC Disrupt 2023. Prior to founding Mesh, Azizi established cybersecurity and identity company NoPassword, which was acquired by LogMeIn in 2019. Adam Israel previously served as a managing director at HSBC.

