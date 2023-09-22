Appeals Denied: Sam Bankman-Fried to Remain in Custody

According to Coincu, the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld its decision to deny the request for Sam Bankman-Fried's release, the former CEO of FTX. This decision follows an appeal by Sam Bankman-Fried's (SBF) legal team, primarily based on First Amendment concerns. The court, however, remained unconvinced by these arguments. It further solidifies SBF's continued detention, as he faces legal proceedings. Previously, a New York district court had also denied his request for temporary release to review important documents in preparation for his trial scheduled for October 3. In a related ruling, Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, responsible for SBF's criminal case, has prohibited several proposed witnesses from testifying in the upcoming trial. Among those barred from testifying are British lawyer Lawrence Akka, Thomas Bishop (president of consulting firm Tom Bishop & Associates LLC), Joseph Pimbley (principal of consulting firm Maxwell Consulting), Brian Kim (director of consulting firm Guidepost Solutions), Bradley Smith (law professor at Capital University School of Law), Peter Vinella (managing director of consulting firm PVA Toucan International), and Andrew Di Wu (assistant professor at the University of Michigan Business School). Prosecutors had previously sought to exclude these witnesses, citing their failure to meet the standards for expert testimony. Meanwhile, government expert Peter Easton will be allowed to testify regarding clients' fiat deposits, despite objections from SBF's legal team. Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan had previously rejected multiple motions for Bankman-Fried's pretrial release on September 12, emphasizing that the situation was of his own making. The criminal trial against SBF is still set to commence on October 3.

