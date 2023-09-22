Ethereum Developers Bid Farewell to Truffle and Ganache Toolkits

According to Cointelegraph, Consensys announced on September 22 the sunset of Truffle and Ganache, two toolkits that were once vital in the early days of Ethereum smart contracts. The company is shifting its focus towards empowering developers with MetaMask toolings like Snaps and SDK. To facilitate a smooth transition, Consensys is partnering with HardHat. The Truffle Suite was launched in 2015 and was acquired by Consensys in 2020. At the time of acquisition, it was reported that the Truffle suite was relied on by 1.3 million developers worldwide. In a separate blog post, Consensys explained that it would be partnering with HardHat to help developers continue writing and deploying new software on the Ethereum network. The Truffle Suite will be wound down over the course of the next 90 days, after which the Truffle and Ganache codebases will remain available as public archives. Ganache was a popular tool for creating, evaluating, and deploying smart contracts, while the Truffle Suite was a development framework for building, testing, and deploying smart contracts on Ethereum. MetaMask Snaps are Consensys' name for new DApps built by third-party developers that extend the functionality of the MetaMask wallet. Consensys head of strategy Simon Morris recently shared that the soon-to-be-released MetaMask Snaps will function similarly to Apple's App Store.

