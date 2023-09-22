copy link
South Korean internet company NHN developing NFT-based digital board game
2023-09-22 01:33
According to Foresight News, South Korean internet company NHN's gaming division is working on a digital board game that utilizes non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, the company has not yet determined how to incorporate NFTs or cryptocurrency tokens into the upcoming game. NHN has previously developed social poker games such as Hangame Poker, as well as mobile games like Crusader's Quest and Guns Up!
