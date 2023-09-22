copy link
T-Mobile customers warned of Sim Swap hijacking risks following data breach
Binance News
2023-09-22 01:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, 23pds, has warned users to be vigilant against Sim Swap hijacking risks following a data breach at T-Mobile. T-Mobile customers should be highly alert to potential scams and attacks that exploit their personal information. They should also be cautious of attackers using the leaked information to deceive T-Mobile's official customer service, leading to personal Sim Swap risks.
