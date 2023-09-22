Buy Crypto
GGV Capital to Split into Two Independent Companies Focusing on Asia and the US

Binance News
2023-09-22 01:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, venture capital firm GGV Capital has announced plans to split into two independent companies and brands, focusing on Asia and the United States. The US partnership will be led by managing partners Glenn Solomon, Hans Tung, Jeff Richards, and Oren Yunger, and will primarily invest in North America, Latin America, Israel, Europe, and India-US cross-border deals. The company will have offices in Silicon Valley and New York. The Asian partnership will be led by managing partners Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo, and will mainly invest in China, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, with its headquarters in Singapore. Additionally, GGV Capital's RMB fund will continue to be independently managed by managing partner Eric Xu. The transformation is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.
