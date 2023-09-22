Rainbow Wallet announces browser extension support for Chrome, Arc, Edge, and Brave

According to Foresight News, Web3 wallet Rainbow has announced the launch of a browser extension version, which now supports Chrome, Arc, Edge, and Brave browsers. Support for Safari and Firefox is expected to be introduced later this year. The Rainbow extension is equipped with smart search and a command bar called Magic Menu. It also supports Layer2 networks such as Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon, Base, ZORA, and BNB Smart Chain. Additionally, the extension will support custom networks and testnets.

