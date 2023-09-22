Draper Associates Founder Launches Draper Goren Blockchain Venture Studio

According to Foresight News, venture capital firm Draper Associates founder Tim Draper, along with Alon Goren and David Bleznak, has launched Draper Goren Blockchain (DGB), a venture studio focused on incubating and accelerating Web3, blockchain, and crypto startups. Decrypt reports that Alon Goren, an early investor and board member of notable projects such as LunarCrush and Ownera, and David Bleznak, a long-term limited partner of Draper and Goren, are also considered 'crypto natives'. Goren stated that DGB does not intend to operate like Y Combinator or Techstars, but instead plans to collaborate with multiple companies over the next 10 years, investing $25,000 to $100,000 in pre-seed startups.

