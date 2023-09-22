Nethermind Client v1.20.4 Launches with Holesky Support

According to Foresight News, Ethereum research and engineering company Nethermind has launched the Nethermind Client v1.20.4, which will support Holesky. Previously, the Holesky network's initial launch was unsuccessful, leading the EF DevOps and client teams to reach a consensus to restart the network in a week. The specific planned launch time is set for September 28th at 12:00 UTC, with an Epoch of 1695902400.

