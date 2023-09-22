Judge bars multiple witnesses from testifying in Sam Bankman-Fried trial

According to Foresight News, Judge Lewis Kaplan has ordered the prohibition of several witnesses from testifying in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) next month. The witnesses include British lawyer Lawrence Akka, President of consulting firm Tom Bishop & Associates LLC Thomas Bishop, Head of consulting firm Maxwell Consulting Joseph Pimbley, Director of consulting firm Guidepost Solutions Brian Kim, Capital University Law School Professor Bradley Smith, Managing Director of consulting firm PVA Toucan International Peter Vinella, and Assistant Professor of Michigan University Business School Andrew Di Wu. Prosecutors had previously requested the judge to bar the seven witnesses from testifying, partly because they do not meet the standards for expert testimony.

