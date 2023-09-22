ConsenSys to Phase Out Truffle and Ganache, Focus on MetaMask Tools

According to Foresight News, ConsenSys has announced plans to gradually discontinue its Web3 development tools Truffle and Ganache, and authorize developers to use MetaMask tools such as Snaps and SDK to build DApps. ConsenSys stated that the demand for its Infura, MetaMask Snap, and SDK products has surged, and the focus of the Truffle team will shift to expanding these products and helping developers build with MetaMask. ConsenSys will collaborate with HardHat to provide a smooth transition process for current developers, supporting Truffle and Ganache users in transitioning to HardHat, Foundry, and other ecosystem tools such as Remix, Thirdweb, and OpenZeppelin. Starting from December 20, 2023, the Truffle and Ganache codebases will continue to be available as public archives. This gives developers approximately 90 days to migrate to HardHat and other solutions.

