Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of a Bull Run?

Binance News
2023-09-21 20:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, known as LUCIE on Twitter, is among those who believe the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) will soon rise. The developer previously urged investors to ignore media propaganda and fake news, and maintain their trust in the memecoin's future advancement. In a recent Twitter post, LUCIE focused on Shiba Inu's native token and its potential to skyrocket in the near future. They believe SHIB will enter a bull run because it represents the 'goodness' that eventually prevails. Additionally, the developer argued that the memecoin is fully decentralized and 'represents the people.' Some Twitter users suggested that LUCIE's statement was made in hopes of increasing SHIB's price for their own benefit and that of other Shiba Inu investors. However, LUCIE rejected this assumption, stating that the memecoin's valuation cannot be affected by individuals due to its decentralized nature. Regarding Shiba Inu's future valuation, ChatGPT, the world's favorite AI, predicted that the memecoin's positive price performance in the short term will depend on factors such as favorable market sentiment, endorsement from influential figures, or overall community excitement. The development of Shiba Inu's layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, could also play a role. The network, which officially launched at the end of August, has already broken records, with the total number of transactions on Shibarium exceeding three million and the overall number of wallet addresses surpassing 1.25 million.
View full text