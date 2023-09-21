According to CryptoPotato, Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, known as LUCIE on Twitter, is among those who believe the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) will soon rise. The developer previously urged investors to ignore media propaganda and fake news, and maintain their trust in the memecoin's future advancement. In a recent Twitter post, LUCIE focused on Shiba Inu's native token and its potential to skyrocket in the near future. They believe SHIB will enter a bull run because it represents the 'goodness' that eventually prevails. Additionally, the developer argued that the memecoin is fully decentralized and 'represents the people.' Some Twitter users suggested that LUCIE's statement was made in hopes of increasing SHIB's price for their own benefit and that of other Shiba Inu investors. However, LUCIE rejected this assumption, stating that the memecoin's valuation cannot be affected by individuals due to its decentralized nature. Regarding Shiba Inu's future valuation, ChatGPT, the world's favorite AI, predicted that the memecoin's positive price performance in the short term will depend on factors such as favorable market sentiment, endorsement from influential figures, or overall community excitement. The development of Shiba Inu's layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, could also play a role. The network, which officially launched at the end of August, has already broken records, with the total number of transactions on Shibarium exceeding three million and the overall number of wallet addresses surpassing 1.25 million.

