Microsoft Introduces AI-Powered Copilot for Windows and Bing

Binance News
2023-09-21 20:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Microsoft has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its products with the introduction of Microsoft Copilot. The new feature will merge interfaces on Windows with language models and will be available as enhancements on popular apps like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp. Additionally, search engine Bing will be supported by OpenAI's new DALL-E 3 model, while Microsoft 365 Copilot will integrate a chat assistant for enterprise solutions. Microsoft stated that they are entering a new era of AI, which will fundamentally change how people relate to and benefit from technology. An early version of Copilot will be available as a free Windows 11 update starting Sept. 26, and across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 later this year. Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to assist users and enterprises with repetitive tasks, such as writing documents, summarizing, and presentations. The solution works through Microsoft's traditional applications, such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and costs $30 a month per user, on top of the subscription fee for accessing Microsoft 365 apps. Financial firm Macquarie projects that Microsoft has an estimated 382 million commercial users for its Office 365 product. If only 2.5% of these users opt for the $30 Copilot 365 upgrade, the company could generate an additional $3.4 billion in annual revenue. Microsoft is also advancing features on Bing with personalized answers, allowing its AI models to cross chat history to deliver new results for users. Bing will also ask its users more questions when shopping online, then use that information to provide more tailored results.
