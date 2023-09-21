Shibarium's Marketing Strategist Urges Serious Investors to Consider the Project

According to CryptoPotato, Shibarium's Marketing Strategist, known as LUCIE, has stated that the layer-2 scaling solution has primarily attracted 'hype' investors so far. They believe that the project is set to prosper once serious investors shift their focus towards it. LUCIE took to social media to encourage serious investors to consider entering Shibarium's ecosystem, as those seeking a quick pump have already moved on. They believe this is a pivotal moment for the network, after which real growth will follow. LUCIE also suggested that popular memecoins SHIB, BONE, and LEASH will benefit from Shibarium's potential development. In terms of the network's growth, it is worth noting that on September 21, the total transactions on Shibarium surpassed 3 million, with wallet addresses currently standing at around 1.25 million. This milestone was achieved less than a month after the scaling solution was launched.

