Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former Alameda Research Engineer Reveals Company's Role in Bitcoin's 87% Plunge in 2021

Binance News
2023-09-21 17:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Aditya Baradwaj, a former engineer at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, has disclosed that the company was responsible for bitcoin's 87% drop in 2021. Baradwaj attributed the sudden decline to a work philosophy established by Alameda's co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, which prioritized moving fast over a robust risk management system. On October 21, 2021, bitcoin experienced a flash crash after reaching $67,000. While the cryptocurrency's value fell slightly on several exchanges, Binance.US, the American branch of the world's largest crypto exchange, was hit the hardest. Bitcoin's price dropped to $54,100, $58,500, and $63,600 on trading platforms like Kraken, FTX, and Bitstamp, respectively, but plummeted to $8,200 on Binance.US. The asset's price quickly recovered, but the cause of the decline remained a mystery. Binance.US released an update 24 hours later, attributing the flash crash to a trading algorithm bug from one of its institutional traders. Baradwaj revealed that Alameda was the institutional trader in question and that a misplaced decimal point caused the incident. He explained that Alameda's trading was conducted through automated and manual systems, with the former being the primary method. The automated system used semi-systematic strategies to set model parameters that controlled the system, while the manual system was employed when market volatility affected the automated systems or an arbitrage opportunity arose in a venue without automated trading. Although the automated system had risk checks, the manual system did not. An Alameda trader's finger slipped while attempting to sell a block of bitcoin through the manual trading system, resulting in the misplaced decimal point and the subsequent market crash. In response, Alameda management implemented additional sanity checks for manual trades.
View full text