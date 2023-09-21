Former Alameda Research Engineer Reveals Company's Role in Bitcoin's 87% Plunge in 2021

According to CryptoPotato, Aditya Baradwaj, a former engineer at the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, has disclosed that the company was responsible for bitcoin's 87% drop in 2021. Baradwaj attributed the sudden decline to a work philosophy established by Alameda's co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, which prioritized moving fast over a robust risk management system. On October 21, 2021, bitcoin experienced a flash crash after reaching $67,000. While the cryptocurrency's value fell slightly on several exchanges, Binance.US, the American branch of the world's largest crypto exchange, was hit the hardest. Bitcoin's price dropped to $54,100, $58,500, and $63,600 on trading platforms like Kraken, FTX, and Bitstamp, respectively, but plummeted to $8,200 on Binance.US. The asset's price quickly recovered, but the cause of the decline remained a mystery. Binance.US released an update 24 hours later, attributing the flash crash to a trading algorithm bug from one of its institutional traders. Baradwaj revealed that Alameda was the institutional trader in question and that a misplaced decimal point caused the incident. He explained that Alameda's trading was conducted through automated and manual systems, with the former being the primary method. The automated system used semi-systematic strategies to set model parameters that controlled the system, while the manual system was employed when market volatility affected the automated systems or an arbitrage opportunity arose in a venue without automated trading. Although the automated system had risk checks, the manual system did not. An Alameda trader's finger slipped while attempting to sell a block of bitcoin through the manual trading system, resulting in the misplaced decimal point and the subsequent market crash. In response, Alameda management implemented additional sanity checks for manual trades.

