US Congressman Ronny Jackson Calls CBDC a Trojan Horse for Privacy Invasion

Binance News
2023-09-21 16:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, US Congressman Ronny Jackson has expressed concerns about Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), calling it a potential 'trojan horse' for global elites seeking to wield more control. In response to House Majority Whip Tom Emmer's efforts to push forward a new bill related to CBDC, Jackson has thrown his support behind the fight against this digital currency. Representing Texas in Congress, Jackson argues that CBDCs could be weaponized against the privacy of ordinary citizens. He goes further to claim that 'global elites want to use it to control YOUR freedom.' To counter these concerns, Jackson announced his role as a co-sponsor of the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, which received approval from the House committee. The bill is now on its way to the House of Representatives. The bill introduced by US Congressman Tom Emmer aims to prohibit the Federal Reserve from developing a CBDC in the future. It also precludes any CBDC pilot programs before they are even proposed. Emmer emphasizes the importance of protecting privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness when discussing CBDCs. While the fate of the bill's approval in the House remains uncertain, its prospects in the Senate are even more doubtful. The Senate majority is held by Democrats, and their stance on the Republican-introduced bill may differ significantly. The debate surrounding CBDCs as a potential trojan horse for global control continues to intensify on Capitol Hill.
