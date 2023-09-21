copy link
Uniswap Wallet updates to v1.12 with new features
2023-09-21 15:23
According to Foresight News, Uniswap Labs has announced an update to the Uniswap Wallet, bringing it to version 1.12. The update includes new features such as transaction protection, support for BNB, and the ability to copy and paste wallet addresses.
