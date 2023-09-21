copy link
EthSign partners with TON Foundation to launch contract signing bot on Telegram
2023-09-21 15:03
According to Foresight News, decentralized electronic agreement signing platform EthSign has announced a partnership with the TON Foundation. The collaboration has led to the launch of the EthSign bot, which enables users to receive contract signing notifications and sign contracts within the Telegram messaging app.
