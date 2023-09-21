copy link
Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol goes live on Arbitrum One mainnet
2023-09-21 14:53
According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced that its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is now live on the Arbitrum One mainnet. Projects such as BetSwirl, Galaxis, Stafi, Raft, and Polychain Monsters have already integrated Chainlink's CCIP on Arbitrum.
