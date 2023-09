Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol goes live on Arbitrum One mainnet

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Chainlink has announced that its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) is now live on the Arbitrum One mainnet. Projects such as BetSwirl, Galaxis, Stafi, Raft, and Polychain Monsters have already integrated Chainlink's CCIP on Arbitrum.