Tether invests in Northern Data Group, expanding beyond fintech

According to Coincu, stablecoin giant Tether has invested in Northern Data Group through its subsidiary, Damoon, marking its expansion beyond fintech. The investment follows Tether's recent ventures into energy production, Bitcoin mining, and communication technology. Both companies share a focus on emerging technologies and responsible financial stewardship, aiming to develop global solutions using AI and advanced data storage. Northern Data Group is recognized as a pioneering force in cutting-edge advancements such as blockchain, Generative AI, and scientific research. Tether's investment highlights its commitment to nurturing emerging technologies and aligns with its forward-thinking vision. The collaboration between the two companies aims to create accessible solutions that benefit communities worldwide. Tether plans to work with Northern Data Group on various initiatives focused on harnessing the potential of AI, peer-to-peer communications, and super-resilient data storage solutions. Their goal is to develop accessible solutions on a global and local scale, catering to communities already engaged with other Tether products. This strategic investment signifies a significant step towards fostering technological advancement and global accessibility while ensuring financial responsibility and innovation go hand in hand.

