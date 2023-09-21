Decentralized hashrate marketplace Lumerin to launch on Arbitrum One

According to Foresight News, decentralized hashrate marketplace Lumerin is set to launch on Arbitrum One on September 26. The platform will provide a decentralized space for users to buy, sell, and trade Bitcoin mining hashrates. Lumerin states that all transactions will be trustless, peer-to-peer, with real-time payments upon contract completion. Lumerin believes that this marketplace can help businesses manage operational risks by allowing them to set fixed prices, providing predictability in revenue. It also enables miners or other participants to dynamically increase or decrease their Bitcoin hashrate.

View full text