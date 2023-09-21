Chainlink Integrates with Ethereum Scaling Protocol Arbitrum

According to Cointelegraph, blockchain oracle network Chainlink has integrated with Ethereum layer 2 scaling protocol Arbitrum to drive cross-chain decentralized application (DApp) development. The Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) was launched on Arbitrum One on September 21, giving developers access to Chainlink's solution that utilizes Arbitrum's high-throughput, low-cost scaling. The combination of CCIP and Arbitrum One's ecosystem aims to unlock various use cases, including cross-chain tokenization and collateralization, blockchain gaming, data storage, and computation. Johann Eid, Chainlink Labs' chief business officer, commented on the partnership, emphasizing Arbitrum's role in reducing transaction congestion on Ethereum's base layer and providing a foundation for building DApps. The integration combines Arbitrum's optimistic rollup technology, which currently accounts for around 60% of the total value locked in the Ethereum layer two ecosystem, with Chainlink's decentralized oracle network. This enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data sources, APIs, and payment systems, allowing them to interact with real-world data and events and be triggered by data from external sources. Previously, Ethereum scaling technology firm StarkWare integrated Chainlink's oracle services into its zero-knowledge proof rollup protocol StarkNet, using Chainlink's data and price feeds for its ecosystem in February 2023.

View full text