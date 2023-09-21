copy link
NEAR Foundation CEO Marieke Flament transitions to board position
2023-09-21 14:24
According to Foresight News, Marieke Flament, the CEO of NEAR Foundation, has chosen to transition to a board position to support the ongoing development of the foundation. Chris Donovan, the General Counsel of NEAR Foundation, will take over as the new CEO. Marieke Flament will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to Chris Donovan until the end of this year.
