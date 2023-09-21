copy link
create picture
more
Ripple CEO reveals legal fees reach $200 million
Binance News
2023-09-21 14:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has disclosed that the company's legal fees have reached $200 million, up from a previous estimate of over $100 million in July 2022. Furthermore, Garlinghouse stated at the annual Mainnet 2023 summit hosted by Messari that Asia presents a more favorable environment for the company's future growth plans.
View full text