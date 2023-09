Ripple CEO reveals legal fees reach $200 million

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has disclosed that the company's legal fees have reached $200 million, up from a previous estimate of over $100 million in July 2022. Furthermore, Garlinghouse stated at the annual Mainnet 2023 summit hosted by Messari that Asia presents a more favorable environment for the company's future growth plans.