copy link
create picture
more
zkSync announces paid online program to advance development
Binance News
2023-09-21 13:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, zkSync has announced a 4-6 month paid online program aimed at advancing the development of zkSync, ZK Stack, and ZK Credo through individual and team technical contributions. Successful applicants will receive a $3,500 grant per month during the Fellowship period to develop their personal products, although Matter Labs hopes that the products will be open-source. In addition, participants have the opportunity to receive long-term bonuses, positions at Matter Labs, or join Matter Labs' incubation program.
View full text