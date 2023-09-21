zkSync announces paid online program to advance development

According to Foresight News, zkSync has announced a 4-6 month paid online program aimed at advancing the development of zkSync, ZK Stack, and ZK Credo through individual and team technical contributions. Successful applicants will receive a $3,500 grant per month during the Fellowship period to develop their personal products, although Matter Labs hopes that the products will be open-source. In addition, participants have the opportunity to receive long-term bonuses, positions at Matter Labs, or join Matter Labs' incubation program.

View full text