AnalytiX and Manta Network Announce Strategic Partnership
2023-09-21 13:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, AnalytiX, a sub-product of Web3Go, has entered into a strategic partnership with Manta Network. AnalytiX will provide comprehensive data support for Manta Network's zero-knowledge proof second-layer network, Manta Pacific Mainnet. As of the time of writing, Web3Go has provided full data support for Manta Network's Calamari and Manta Pacific Mainnet networks, including real-time data capture, data visualization dashboards, and more. AnalytiX is an open data platform based on Web3Go, aimed at providing low-threshold analysis tools for on-chain data, as well as data visualization, sharing, and collaborative analysis features. Web3Go states that AnalytiX is based on streaming data technology and has currently achieved millisecond-level data updates.
