AnalytiX and Manta Network Announce Strategic Partnership

According to Foresight News, AnalytiX, a sub-product of Web3Go, has entered into a strategic partnership with Manta Network. AnalytiX will provide comprehensive data support for Manta Network's zero-knowledge proof second-layer network, Manta Pacific Mainnet. As of the time of writing, Web3Go has provided full data support for Manta Network's Calamari and Manta Pacific Mainnet networks, including real-time data capture, data visualization dashboards, and more. AnalytiX is an open data platform based on Web3Go, aimed at providing low-threshold analysis tools for on-chain data, as well as data visualization, sharing, and collaborative analysis features. Web3Go states that AnalytiX is based on streaming data technology and has currently achieved millisecond-level data updates.

View full text