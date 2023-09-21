Google Cloud Adds Data from 11 Blockchains to BigQuery Dataset

According to Coincu, Google Cloud has integrated data from 11 additional blockchains into its BigQuery large-scale data repository. The new blockchains include Avalanche, Arbitrum, Cronos, Ethereum (Gorli), Fantom (Opera), Near, Optimism, Polkadot, Polygon Mainnet, Mumbai Polygon, and Tron. This expansion enhances the capabilities of BigQuery, providing valuable insights and data accessibility to developers and researchers. Additionally, Google Cloud has integrated Satoshis (sats) and Ordinals into the open source blockchain ETL dataset, allowing for more granular and precise queries within the Bitcoin BigQuery dataset. This move highlights Google Cloud's dedication to providing a robust and accessible platform for blockchain data analysis, enabling developers and data enthusiasts to extract meaningful insights, track trends, and make informed decisions within the blockchain space. The inclusion of data from these diverse blockchains aligns with the growing demand for blockchain analytics tools as the industry continues to evolve and diversify. Google Cloud's commitment to staying at the forefront of blockchain technology and data analysis reaffirms its position as a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the expanding blockchain ecosystem. The accessibility of comprehensive data analytics tools like BigQuery is instrumental in driving the industry forward.

