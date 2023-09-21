Polygon Co-founder Proposes Celo Blockchain Community Use Polygon's CDK for Ethereum Layer2 Migration

According to Foresight News, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has proposed that the Celo blockchain community use Polygon's Chain Development Kit (CDK) to migrate to the Ethereum Layer2 network. The CDK is an open-source toolkit that developers can use to create their own ZK-supported L2 for Ethereum. The proposal came after Celo's core development team, cLabs, considered using OP Labs' software package called OP Stack for the migration. In response to Nailwal's proposal, Celo co-founder Rene Reinsberg stated that cLabs will discuss the proposal with the community before making a governance decision.

