TON Foundation partners with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to promote blockchain development in Asia-Pacific

According to Foresight News, the TON Foundation has announced a partnership with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to promote blockchain development in the Asia-Pacific region. Tencent Cloud and the TON Foundation are committed to supporting web applications and robots built within Telegram. In addition, Tencent Cloud will provide dedicated cloud credits and product discounts through its Tencent Cloud Startup Program for projects built on TON, once approved. Chainbase will offer the first data index product on TON, allowing developers to use, query, and analyze TON data for free. Furthermore, Chainbase's enterprise node deployment service will provide low-latency and reliable blockchain connections for Web3 projects and developers on TON.

View full text