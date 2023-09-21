copy link
Google Cloud Adds 11 New Blockchain Datasets to BigQuery
Binance News
2023-09-21 12:54
According to Foresight News, Google Cloud has announced the addition of data from 11 new blockchains to its large dataset online storage repository, BigQuery. The new additions include Avalanche, Arbitrum, Cronos, Ethereum (Gorli), Fantom (Opera), Near, Optimism, Polkadot, Polygon Mainnet, Polygon Mumbai, and Tron. In addition to the community-managed datasets on BigQuery, Google Cloud has also created first-party managed datasets to provide additional functionality. The aim is to deliver fast, reliable enterprise-level results for customers and the Web3 community.
