EU's MiCA crypto regulation to take effect in July 2022, plans to delist all stablecoins in Europe by June 30

According to Foresight News, the European Union's MiCA (Markets in Crypto-assets) regulation is set to take effect in July 2022, establishing a framework for stablecoins within the EU. Marina Parthuisot, Binance's French Legal Director, stated during an online public hearing hosted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) that no projects have been approved yet, and plans are in place to delist all stablecoins in Europe by June 30, 2022.

