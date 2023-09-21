Post.tech sees increased activity, surpassing $1.8 million in 24-hour trading volume

According to Foresight News, the activity of post.tech, a competitor of friend.tech, has recently started to rise. The website's trading volume within 24 hours has exceeded $1.8 million for the first time, while friend.tech's daily trading volume has reached $20 million. The number of active independent wallets on post.tech is 11,000, while on friend.tech, it is 15,700. One month after its launch, friend.tech's trading volume has reached $250 million, which is still much lower compared to post.tech. A key difference between the two applications is that Friend.Tech is based on Ethereum's second layer network Base, while post.tech is based on Ethereum's second layer network Arbitrum. Another difference is that in friend.tech, only channel owners can see all messages within the channel. In post.tech, anyone in the channel can see all messages within it.

View full text