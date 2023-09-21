Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Convert
The easiest way to trade
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Block Trading
Easily execute large trades with minimum slippage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Earn
Learn
Feed
Discover the latest crypto news & feed
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn free crypto through learning
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
More
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Linear Finance warns users not to trade LUSD due to suspected attack

Binance News
2023-09-21 11:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Linear Finance has issued a statement on the X platform, warning users not to purchase or trade LUSD as it is suspected to have been attacked. The team is currently investigating the issue. Liquidation has been temporarily suspended, and user accounts are not at risk.
View full text