Linear Finance warns users not to trade LUSD due to suspected attack
Binance News
2023-09-21 11:43
According to Foresight News, Linear Finance has issued a statement on the X platform, warning users not to purchase or trade LUSD as it is suspected to have been attacked. The team is currently investigating the issue. Liquidation has been temporarily suspended, and user accounts are not at risk.
