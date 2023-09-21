Bitcoin-based social token ecosystem Alpha launches

According to Cointelegraph, a new decentralized social network protocol called Alpha has emerged, creating a community-based social token ecosystem for the Bitcoin network. Similar to Ethereum-based platform Friend.tech, Alpha allows users to monetize their online persona and content creation through social tokens. However, Alpha's finality is anchored on the Bitcoin blockchain, using the Polygon blockchain for data storage and Trustless Computer as its own scaling network for Bitcoin. One of the project's co-founders, pseudonymous user Punk3700, explained that Alpha's layered architecture includes NOS-TC, with Trustless Computer (TC) as an optimistic rollup layer centered directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. NOS is implemented as another optimistic product of layers to provide additional scalability on Bitcoin. The optimistic rollup layers work together to provide security and efficiency for deploying decentralized applications. Punk3700 also mentioned a new referral program being built, which will allow users to earn 1% of their friends' trading volume, encouraging users to invite friends to the platform and inspiring content creators to create more valuable content. Alpha works by users purchasing tokens connected to content creators, which are used to access exclusive content.

View full text